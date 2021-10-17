  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2021, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 17

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, October 17.

Aftab:

Former CBI officials sentenced for disrupting exchange market

Ebtekat:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces: Iran, Pakistan agree to hold joint naval drill

Etela'at:

UNSC condemns attack on Afghanistan Kandahar’s Shia mosque

35th International Conference on Islamic Unity to be held on Tue.

Iran:

Iran, China stress implementation of comprehensive coop. plan

Gen. Bagheri: Iran, Pakistan agree to hold joint naval drill

Javan:

Beijing committed to strategic partnership with Teheran under any conditions

Jumhoriy-e Eslami:

UNSC condemns attack on Afghanistan Kandahar’s Shia mosque

Kayhan:

Former CBI officials sentenced for disrupting exchange market

