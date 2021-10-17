Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 17

Aftab:
Ebtekat:
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces: Iran, Pakistan agree to hold joint naval drill
Etela'at:
UNSC condemns attack on Afghanistan Kandahar’s Shia mosque
35th International Conference on Islamic Unity to be held on Tue.
Iran:
Iran, China stress implementation of comprehensive coop. plan
Gen. Bagheri: Iran, Pakistan agree to hold joint naval drill
Javan:
Beijing committed to strategic partnership with Teheran under any conditions
Jumhoriy-e Eslami:
Kayhan:
