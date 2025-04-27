Iranian runner shines at Basra International Half Marathon

The city of Basra hosted its first international half-marathon on Friday, attracting 147 runners from 44 countries in an event hailed as the largest of its kind in the city’s history.

The 21-kilometer race began at the Sports City complex and ended at the Shatt al-Arab Corniche, drawing strong public turnout and praise for its organization.

In this competition, the Iranian runner Parisa Arab won fifth place and received a $3,500 prize, setting a new record for the country's women's half marathon.

Parisa Arab is an Iranian American runner who has competed at events ranging from 1,500-meters to half marathons and holds Iranian national records in the 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000-meter.

MNA/