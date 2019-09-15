Zarif meets Indian foreign secretary

Indian Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit.

He met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on key bilateral, regional and international issues on Sunday afternoon.

He is also to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

This is India’s first dialogue at the level of Foreign Secretary since PM Narendra Modi’s re-election.

Iran is the third largest oil supplier to India after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif traveled to India on May 2019 for a two-day official visit and during his visit, he emphasized that India is one of Iran’s most important partners.

Iran is India's sole gateway via land to Afghanistan and provides shorter route to Central Asia and Eastern Russia via Chabahar Port.

Besides, the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), currently under negotiations, will connect Mumbai with St Petersburg in a shorter time period via Iran than current transportation link.

