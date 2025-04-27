Putin offers condolences to Leader over S Iran explosion

The Russian President extended condolences to the Leader over the casualties and extensive destruction caused by the explosion at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.

Putin also expressed Moscow's readiness to provide necessary assistance in addressing the aftermath of the tragedy.

At least 25 people were killed and over 800 others were injured following a dreadful explosion that rocked the port in Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

The exact cause of the blast is yet under investigation.

MP/