1st train from Russia en route to India crosses Iran

Seyed Miad Salehi Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) said on Tuesday that the first freight train which started its trip to India from Russian capital of Moscow crossed Iranian territory through the eastern branch of Iran's North-South Corridor.

Salehi said the Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi observed the passing of the train through video conference.

The RAI CEO said that this transit train started its journey from the Chekhov station in Moscow province, crossing through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and traveling a distance of about 3800 km, entered Iran last night from the Sarkhas railway border station, and then using the eastern route of Iran's north-south corridor traveled about 1600 km to the port of Shahid Rajaei in Bandar Abbas in the south of Iran on the Persian Gulf.

He added that the freighter will deliver its cargo to a ship to be transferred to Nhava Sheva Port in India.

