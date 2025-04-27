Death toll from south Iran explosion rises

Director General of Hormozgan Province's Crisis Management said on Sunday morning that 18 people were killed following the explosion that rocked the Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday.

The number of injured has surpassed 800, according to him.

He added that about two-thirds of the injured have been discharged from medical centers, while the rest remain under treatment.

Parts of Iran’s largest container port have been ablaze for almost a day after chemicals stored in the port caught fire, leading to a massive explosion that killed several people and injured hundreds more, according to PressTV.

The fire started at noon local time in an area of the port where chemicals had reportedly been stored. It led to a large explosion that was felt in nearby cities and led to the complete closure of the customs and goods processing facilities in the area.

MP/