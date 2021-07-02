US troops leave Bagram Base in Afghanistan after 20 yrs

A report by Russian Sputnik news agency said that on Tuesday, Afghan broadcaster 1TV, citing an unnamed US military spokesperson, reported that the United States' largest military base in Afghanistan, the Bagram Air Base, would be handed over to the Afghan security forces.

US forces have left the Bagram air base in Afghanistan under the ongoing full-scale withdrawal, Jennifer Griffin, a national security correspondent with Fox News, said, according to Sputnik.

The Associated Press also cited a source as saying the US top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

In May, the United States began pulling the last of its forces out of Afghanistan after striking a deal with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The Biden administration initially promised to complete the troop withdrawal by September 11, putting an end to the 20-year operation in the Asian nation.

In late June, media report that the US could finish the pullout within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain to safeguard the airport and a US diplomatic presence.

