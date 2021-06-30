Iran, Pakistan borders still closed for human travelers

Mohammad Hadi Marashi said on Wednesday that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the three shared land borders with Pakistan remain closed until further notice.

However, Marashi said that trade is continuing at the three shared borders with drivers have to take a Covid-19 test before they cross the border.

"Today, about 400 trucks crossed the Mirjavah border crossing while observing health measures," the Sistan and Balochistan Province deputy governor noted.

Marashi said that the "Milk" border crossing in the north of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province was closed due to a trade dispute between Afghan merchants on the other side of the borders in Nimroz province, while, he said, that problem has also been resolved and exports and imports through that border gat have resumed.

It is worth mentioning the southeastern Province of Sistan and Balochistan also shares maritime border with Pakistan in the south.

