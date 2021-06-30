Normal Iran-Afghanistan border trade at Dogharoon continues

"There are no problems or clashes on the border taking place at Dogharoon and in Herat province," Aref Rezaei said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting between the two associations of international transport companies in Afghanistan's Herat and Iran's Khorasan Razavi which took place at Iranian city of Mashhad in the northeastern province.

Rezaei said that "Currently, the situation in the region is calm and in the last few days, no crashes have been reported in different districts (cities) in Herat province, and the travels on the border between Islam Qala and Herat city are going on fully securely."

The head of the Association of International Transportation Companies of Herat, Afghanistan also said that currently, about 450 trucks cross Dogharoon border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan.

Rezaei also emphasized on presenting Covid-19 tests by drivers at the Dogharoon border and said the drivers' coronavirus tests are vaild only for four days and the issue of nasopharyngeal testing has caused problems for some drivers.

The reports of continued trade between Iran and Afghanistan come at a time when Taliban and Afghanistan security forces are engaged in heavy clashes across the country since last month.

