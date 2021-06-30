Vienna talks on JCPOA at critical stage: German FM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attended a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of the ousted Hadi Yemeni government who was visiting Berlin, during which the two sides touched upon the situation in Yemen.

According to German local media, Maas told the news conference about the situation in Yemen "As a result of the attacks, the situation in Marib is concerning and a ceasefire is necessary."

He further called on the international community to support Yemen.

The top diplomat said Germany was ready to offer all opportunities to end the Yemeni tragedy, explaining "We are focused on supporting the United Nations in its political and humanitarian action on Yemen."

Meanwhile, Maas added only 43% UN assistance plan for Yemen has been materialized.

Maas also responded to reporters' questions about the talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the Vienna talks, as well as the possibility of discussing Tehran's regional activities in the talks, saying that, "The Vienna talks are at a critical stage and are waiting for the decision of the president-elect of Iran on the agreement."

Claiming that the Yemeni National Salvation Government based in Sanaa is increasing tensions in the country, the German diplomat added that "Iran's role in the Yemeni crisis must change."

It is worth mentioning that the German foreign minister had previously told a news conference alongside with his US counterpart Anthony Blinken on Iran talks that, "We have made some progress in the Vienna talks, but some obstacles with regards the nuclear deal have not yet been resolved yet."

