Some fundamental disputes remained in Vienna talks: Blinken

According to Al-Jazeera, the US Secretary of State in new remarks on Tuesday on the status of the Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) said that indirect US talks with Iran in Vienna have removed some obstacles [to revive the JCPOA], but there are still some fundamental disputes.

Without mentioning that the US was a party that violated its obligations in the JCPOA, Antony Blinken claimed that now the ball is in Iran's court.

According to Anthony Blinken, it is up to Iran to decide whether it is ready to return to its obligations under the JCPOA.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran has never left the JCPOA and it is the United States that must make its decision to return to it.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never left the JCPOA, it is the United States that must make its decision and return to the deal by lifting illegal sanctions and effectively fulfilling its final commitments," said Saeed Khatibzadeh regarding the remarks made by the US and French foreign ministers that they are waiting for Iran's decision to return to the JCPOA.

"The United States and the Europeans know best that Iran made its decision when, despite the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the imposition of illegal and oppressive sanctions on the Iranian people, and Europe's inaction, it kept the JCPOA alive and remained in the deal," he added.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran's negotiating team in Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA Abbas Araghchi said that there have been enough rounds of Vienna talks so far, urging the JCPOA parties for making their tough decisions to revitalize the deal.

