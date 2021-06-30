Trump's crimes against Iranians being continued by successors

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke about the bombing incident of the headquarters of the Islamic Republican Party (IRP) on 28 June 1981 in which Chief Justice Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and 72 leading Iranian officials martyred.

Saying that this terrorist move was a global conspiracy against Iran, President Rouhani said that the Western countries were involved in this plot, and the MEK terrorists acted as their mercenaries.

Through the assassination of Chief Justice Beheshti, they thought that the parliament and the government would fail and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran would disintegrate, Rouhani said.

However, with the intellectual power and influence of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, all conspiracies and plots against the country thwarted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani spoke about Trump’s maximum pressure against the Iranian nation in recent years, saying, “Trump's successors have continued his crimes until today, and they are the criminals of the same path that Trump founded.”

The Zionist regime and its allies made the US withdraw from the JCPOA, imposing economic war against the country.

However, the resistance of the Iranian nation came to fruition when Biden, in his election campaign, acknowledged that Trump's act was wrong, Rouhani said, adding that Biden also claimed that the US is committed to JCPOA revival.

He also stressed that the Iranian government will spare no efforts in this regard, also asserting that Iranians have never sought nuclear weapons.

