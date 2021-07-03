West seeking to impose new terms to JCPOA: Lavrov

Speaking in a news conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Fri., Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that return of the United States to JCPOA should mean a full restoration and revival of Washington's commitments to the agreement and also UNSC Resolution 2231, RUPTLY reported.

Progress in JCPOA talks is considerable, he said, adding that many issues have been agreed upon, but no agreement has been reached yet on all cases.

He went on to say that the West is trying to use the situation around JCPOA to change the agreement and impose it on Iran in a modified form.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov pointed to the Persian Gulf Security Plan and said, "Our friends are interested in Russian initiative for a collective security plan in the Persian Gulf region.”

He then pointed to the Western countries unilateral measures adopted against Syria and stated that the West’s adoption of unilateral step on Syria has aggravated and worsened the humanitarian situation in this country.

