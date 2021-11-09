US main cause of creating current situation on JCPOA issues

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Monday night, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian blamed the US government as the main culprit in Iran’s nuclear standoff.

The withdrawal of the US government from JCPOA in May 2018 and the inaction of three European countries involved in nuclear talks including the UK, France and Germany has increased distrust significantly, he added.

Therefore, complete lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran is a need, he underlined.

He also stressed the need for European parties to refrain from making statements and provocative remarks.

Stating that the use of the language of force and threats by the United States on nuclear talks cannot help solve problems, he said that any inaccurate and untrue comments could jeopardize ongoing efforts.

German foreign minister, for his part, said that his country understands Iran's stance on being distrustful, adding that Germany will do its best to bring the United States back to the JCPOA, as well as the outcome of the talks.

Meanwhile, during the phone talk, the two sides also exchanged their views on bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

Turning to the history of good cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Germany, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for developing and strengthening cooperation in all fields.

In this regard, Heiko Maas pointed to the interests of German companies for cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that bilateral cooperation must be strengthened and effective steps must be taken in line with removing problems facing ahead.

Amir-Abdollahian then pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and Yemen and stressed the need to send more contributions and humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the country.

Development in Lebanon and support for the legal government of this country was of the main issues emphasized by the two sides.

