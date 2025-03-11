Iran’s defense minister travels to Belarus to discuss coop.

Upon his arrival at Minsk Airport, Iran’s minister of defense received a high welcome by high-ranking officials of the host country.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s defense minister will hold talks with high-ranking military and non-military officials of Belarus on the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In addition, Iranian and Belarusian officials will discuss defense cooperation, technological exchanges and explore avenues for the expansion of interactions between the two countries.

This trip is aimed at strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Minsk which shows determination of the two countries to increase the level of joint cooperation.

MA/6405287