  1. Politics
Mar 11, 2025, 8:48 PM

Iran’s defense minister travels to Belarus to discuss coop.

Iran’s defense minister travels to Belarus to discuss coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iran Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Belarus late Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Upon his arrival at Minsk Airport, Iran’s minister of defense received a high welcome by high-ranking officials of the host country.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s defense minister will hold talks with high-ranking military and non-military officials of Belarus on the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In addition, Iranian and Belarusian officials will discuss defense cooperation, technological exchanges and explore avenues for the expansion of interactions between the two countries.

This trip is aimed at strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Minsk which shows determination of the two countries to increase the level of joint cooperation.

MA/6405287

News ID 229512
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News