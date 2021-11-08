Iranian, German FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA over phone

German Foreign Ministry announced on its Twitter account that the call was made by German Foreign Minister and resumption of Vienna talks at the end of November was at the centerpiece of talks held between the two sides.

Without mentioning the inaction of European countries for non-compliance with JCPOA commitments and which parties should take action to precisely implement the agreement and lift oppressive and cruel sanctions, the message stipulated that Germany’s goal is that negotiations for revival of JCPOA to reach a conclusion, so that JCPOA can be fully implemented again soon.

The landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in Austrian capital Vienna on July 14, 2015 and was confirmed after one week with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from JCPOA in May 2018 unilaterally and reimposed sanctions against Iran.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Iran has repeatedly stated that if other parties involved in nuclear talks decided to implement their JCPOA obligations, steps to reduce country’s JCPOA obligations will be reversible.

MA/IRN84534367