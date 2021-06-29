France calls for quick resumption of JCPOA talks

Speaking to reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry "As the [French foreign] minister reaffirmed following his meeting with [US Secreatary of State] Antony Blinken on Friday, the discussions have already resulted in considerable progress, notably with respect to the nuclear component."

The spokesperson also said, "However, we still need to overcome technical difficulties and significant political obstacles in order to reach an agreement."

"Courageous and strong decisions must be made because we are coming to the most sensitive issues. We believe that these negotiations must quickly resume," the diplomat added.

The spokesperson further added, "Together with its E3 partners, France remains fully committed to these negotiations, with the aim of reaching an agreement that is entirely satisfactory."

Meanwhile, in meddlesome remarks on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry called on Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the Iran-IAEA temporary agreement on monitoring Iranian nuclear sites expired on June 24.

Furthermore, a few days ago on Friday, June 25, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed France is waiting for Iran to take the last-step decisions needed to breathe new life into the JCPOA.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA. It has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

Tehran has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time.

KI