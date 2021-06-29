US, Saudi FMS discuss Iran on sidelines of G20 summit

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed strengthening coordination between the two countries to stop the alleged Iranian interference in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, also discussed stopping the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Houthis in Yemen that, according to them, allegedly threaten international peace and security.

The two officials spoke of ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US to serve common interests on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting being held in Matera, Italy.

According to Arabnews, Prince Faisal and Blinken also touched upon the most prominent topics raised at the G20 meeting.

