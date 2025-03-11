Tehran, Moscow ink MoU to jointly build microelectronics

Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade signed the agreement with the Nano and Micro Technology Development Headquarters, a division of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and the Knowledge-Based Economy, on Tuesday, the Moscow-based Kommersant newspaper reported.

The new agreement will seek to establish sustainable production chains and explore new markets, and is part of growing cooperation between Russia and Iran in the technology sector.

Under the agreement, the Zelenograd Nanotechnology Center (ZNTC), one of Russia’s leading firms in nanotechnology, will work closely with Iranian partners, focusing on the production of advanced nanolithography equipment, telecommunication multiplexers, and automotive sensors.

Anatoly Kovalev, general director of ZNTC, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, which he said is the company’s first cooperation with Iran.

The products developed through this joint initiative are expected to be available in both Russian and Iranian markets.

