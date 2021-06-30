UN chief urges US to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015

In a report to the UN Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to "extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects," according to Reuters.

The 15-member council will on Tuesday discuss the secretary-general's biannual report on the implementation of a 2015 resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China.

Guterres' appeal to Washington comes amid talks to revive the deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - under which Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for a lifting of many foreign sanctions against it.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 unilaterally and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to adopt some retaliatory measures.

"I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan," said Guterres, who also appealed to Iran to return to full implementation of the deal.

Iran has refined uranium up to a purity of roughly 60%, far above the deal's limit of 3.67%, and could quickly reverse its compensatory measures if Washington rescinded sanctions and returned to the 2015 deal.

RHM/PR