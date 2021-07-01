Some parties in Vienna talks need more time

"The #Viennatalks on #JCPOA will resume as soon as all the Participating States are ready for what is supposed to be the final stage of negotiations. This isn’t the case in point yet. Some participants need more time. Looks like we will meet in Vienna not earlier than next week," Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Thursday.

Iran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Tehran has insisted that it would resume full compliance with the deal after the full removal of the sanctions that the previous US administration under Trump illegally imposed on Tehran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

Tehran has already stressed that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans seem to be killing time the new US administration sticks to the Trump-era sanctions.

