Iran strongly condemns Zionist regime's continued crimes

He strongly condemned the escalation of the Israeli regime's attacks on various areas in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the brutal killing of innocent people, women, and children.

Referring to the numerous recent and documented reports from international organizations, including the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry, Doctors Without Borders, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and United Nations Organization for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), he stated that Israeli regime's actions in killing Palestinians, destroying vital infrastructure, destroying medical and health centers, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and essential items, completely besieging Gaza, and cutting off water, electricity, and fuel are clear examples of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

The Zionist regime's officials and policymakers must go on trial and be punished for committing these crimes, Baghaei added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman referred to the recent statements by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, and noted that the defenseless people of this region, especially children and women - as the Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) are subjected to heavy bombardment, widespread hunger, disease, forced displacement, and in general, are exposed to systematic destruction on a daily basis.

While appreciating the institutions, media, and activists who are working to enlighten and support the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine, he called on all governments, nations, international organizations, and human rights institutions, especially the UN Security Council, to take decisive and immediate action to prevent the continuation of genocide and the killing of innocent people in Gaza and the West Bank, and to pave the way for the trial and punishment of the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.

