US forces must pull out from Iraq completely: Al-Nujaba

"We do not trust Americans and we do not agree with any presence of American forces on Iraqi soil so that Americans must leave Iraq completely," the Deputy Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Al-Shammari said.

Those who insist on US presence in Iraq want to exaggerate their entity with foreign support, he emphasized.

Al-Shammari went on to say that the Iraqi sky is under the control of US military forces, adding that US crimes in Iraq, especially the assassination of top Resistance commanders including Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was conducted by US Air Force.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Deputy Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement pointed out that both American and Israeli forces are exchanging roles in targeting Iraqi bases, each of these forces plays their own role in this respect.

These remarks came after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi issued a joint statement Monday at the end of their meeting at the White House.

Washington and Baghdad have agreed to end US military presence in Iraq by the end of 2021, the statement added.

