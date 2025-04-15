Contact lost with US-Israeli soldier after Gaza bombing

Denouncing the apartheid Israel for deliberately killing dual-nationality captives to continue genocide, he stated, "Our assessments indicate that the occupying regime of Israel is deliberately trying to escape the pressures of the dual-citizenship prisoners case to continue genocidal war against the Palestinian people."

It seems that the occupying regime of Israel is deliberately trying to kill him and hence relieve themselves from the pressure caused by the dual-citizen prisoners in order to continue its genocide against our people,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, according to Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, Hamas had released a video giving proof of life for Alexander, which was filmed sometime last week.

In the video, Alexander appealed to Trump to get him out of Gaza and urged the US president not to believe “lies” told by Netanyahu.

