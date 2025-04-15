  1. Politics
Hamas spox:

Contact lost with US-Israeli soldier after Gaza bombing

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida has announced that it has lost contact with the team guarding US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander in Gaza after “direct Israeli bombardment” targeted their location.

Denouncing the apartheid Israel for deliberately killing dual-nationality captives to continue genocide, he stated, "Our assessments indicate that the occupying regime of Israel is deliberately trying to escape the pressures of the dual-citizenship prisoners case to continue genocidal war against the Palestinian people."

On Saturday, Hamas had released a video giving proof of life for Alexander, which was filmed sometime last week.

In the video, Alexander appealed to Trump to get him out of Gaza and urged the US president not to believe “lies” told by Netanyahu.

