The Maldives bans "Israelis" in protest over war in Gaza

President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the legislation shortly after it was approved by parliament today.

"The ratification reflects the government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israeli regime against the Palestinian people," his office said in a statement.

"The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause."

The ban will be implemented with immediate effect, a spokesman for Mr Muizzu's office told AFP.

The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of 1,192 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded white sandy beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.

MNA