The threats of the enemy are not new and are a repetition of the previous threats, said Brigadier General Yadollah Javani on Monday.

He added the enemy knows that the IRGC is ready for any confrontation.

The US should know that whatever they do in the region will be to its detriment, Javani said, adding that the IRGC advises the United States to leave the region as soon as possible.

