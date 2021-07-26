If American troops remain in Iraq, they will be targeted

“Nasr al-Shammari”, the official spokesman of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Al-Najba, said in a televised interview that the Resistance groups see no difference between how the US troops' presence in Iraq is described, adding that, the American troops will be legitimate targets for the Resistance forces.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Al-Shammari explained the reasons for the Resistance groups' opposition to the stance previously expressed by the Iraqi Foreign Minister on the presence of US troops on Iraqi soil, saying, "The Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the National Security Adviser have already said that Iraq does not need foreign forces as it has enough power and equipment."

The Nujaba spokesman called the claim made by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in contradiction with the stances of security officials.

He further accused the Iraqi foreign minister of following a separatist agenda.

"When Iraq was most in need of American troops and advisers, they were of no use and their presence was not useful at all," Al-Shammari added.

In response to a question about the earlier reports that said the Americans are expected to redefine the mission and role in Iraq to keep their troops, saying "Howe would it benefit us to change the occupier to an adviser? What difference does it make the change in the title of the presence of the American troops on Iraqi soil?"

"We have informed the American side to withdraw all foreign troops from Iraq," the spokesman underscored.

