Iraqi resistance to celebrate victory on occupiers' corpses

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi described the US State Department's calls on Iraqi resistance groups to end counter-occupation operations in exchange for halting US attacks as "shameful".

Al-Nujaba head told the Americans they will feel safe only when they leave Iraq and end their blatant and destructive intervention in the affairs of the country.

He further described the US troops as the root cause of the Iraqis' problems.

Al-Kaabi said that resistance forces will not leave the US troops alone because they have not still taken revenge for the cowardly and treacherous assassination of General Soleimani and Abu-Mahdi Muhandis in early 2020 in Baghdad airport.

Recalling the stealing of Iraq's oil and energy resources by the occupiers, Nujaba head noted, "All engineers and independent personnel of the Ministry of Energy believe that the United States has taken control of all Iraqi power plants through a corrupt contract, causing a lot of damage to the country."

He further accused the US troops of carrying out acts of sabotage against the Iraqi power plant for the recent massive power outage across the country.

Al-Kaabi also said that they will expel the US troops because they are brainwashing the young people in Iraq.

"The Iraqi resistance will not leave you alone... and will celebrate the victory and liberation of Iraq on the corpses of your occupying soldiers," Secretary-general of Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba concluded.

