France says will expel Algerian agents; recall ambassador

According to Reuters, move comes after Algeria protested France's detention of an Algerian consular agent suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an Algerian opposition activist. France later said Algeria had expelled 12 of its diplomatic staff.

Algeria’s foreign ministry said it had declared the 12 persona non grata after the arrest in France of an Algerian consular official, a “vile act” it blamed on French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

The ministry defended the decision as “sovereign” and described the arrest of its official as “the consequence of the negative, distressing and constant attitude of the French minister of the interior toward Algeria”.

Algeria said the expulsions came after “the spectacular and ostentatious arrest” of its consular agent in France.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had earlier said the expulsion orders were linked to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France.

The 12 include some members of the French interior ministry, said a diplomatic source.

Embassies around the world include security officers listed as members of the mission’s diplomatic staff.

For decades, ties between France and Algeria have gone through diplomatic upheavals, and Monday’s row comes at a delicate time in relations and underscores the difficulties in repairing ties.

Despite the new tensions, French diplomatic sources said that “contacts are being maintained” and that Paris would like to “return to an easing of tensions” with Algeria.

