“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity..." said the US diplomat.

Despite his earlier today's statement that said Washington accepts uranium enrichment at 6.67% level, this time said that Trump wants dismantling of the Iranian uranium enrichment.

Iran and the US held talks in the Omani capital last Saturday, with Oman's foreign minister functioning as the mediator, according to Press TV. Witkoff was leading the US delegation.

The Islamic Republic has asserted that the talks were solely aimed at addressing the US’s illegal and unilateral sanctions against the country, and various aspects of the Iranian nuclear energy program, strongly rejecting speculation about the process’s involving other issues.

The United States lifted some of the sanctions as per the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a historical 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. Washington, however, returned the bans three years after conclusion of the deal, and even began piling up more coercive measures on the Islamic Republic. The US has termed the adversarial approach as “maximum pressure,” which has also seen American officials’ repeatedly threatening to use military force against the Iranian soil.

The Islamic Republic has, meanwhile, underscored that any direct negotiations with the US were neither useful nor acceptable for Tehran as long as Washington retained its hostile policies.

MNA