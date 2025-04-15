Hezbollah denounces desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque isanctity

“This crime, which includes storming Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards, performing Talmudic rituals, and committing provocative acts, with the protection of the occupation forces and under the leadership of extremist figures from the Knesset, reflects a brazenly aggressive scene in which the enemy aims to create a new and dangerous reality, within the context of its settlement and Judaization project aimed at changing the Arab and Islamic identity of Quds and its holy sites.”

The statement indicated that the Zionist enemy believes that its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank will divert the attention of the nation from its repeated violations of the first Qibla and the heart and crown of the Palestinian cause.

“These aggressive practices, in which the enemy and its settlers exploit religious holidays and occasions to desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, are a cause for anger for every Muslim in the world and a provocation to the feelings of the Arab and Islamic peoples and their countries.”

Hezbollah statement maintained that these practices must prompt the Arab and Islamic peoples to take serious action to stop these violations, adding that those people are highly aware and cognizant of the necessity of raising their voices by all available means, because silence in the face of these violations and massacres encourages the Israeli enemy to continue its aggression in Quds, Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and to cross all red lines.

Hezbollah called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the scientific centers, the nation’s scholars, and the free people of the world to take urgent action, assume their historical responsibilities, raise their voices loudly in the face of the ongoing desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and work effectively and forcefully to stop the US-backed Zionist crimes against Palestine and the region.

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Quds on Tuesday, marking the third day of the Jewish religious holiday of Passover, a Palestinian official said.

MNA