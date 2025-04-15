China could sink entire US carrier fleet in 20 minutes

“So far our [US] whole power projection platform is aircraft carrier and the ability to project power that way strategically around the globe,” said Hegseth in a recent interview.

However, Hegseth added that China’s 15 hypersonic missiles “can take out 10 aircraft carriers in the first 20 minutes of the conflict,” added Hegseth.

Hegseth said that the US “loses to China in every war game” run by the Pentagon. “China is building an army specifically designed to destroy the US.”

Hegseth blamed the US bureaucracy and slow rate of weapon acquisition for China’s growing edge in the conflicts with the US.

The US Defense Secretary also noted China's risk to the Panama Canal, an artificial 82-kilometer (50.9 miles) Panama waterway connecting the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean.

According to Sobel Shipping Network, approximately 40% of US container traffic relies on this route annually, with the United States as the canal’s largest user.

In 2021, over 73% of all vessels transiting the canal were destined for or departing from US ports.

Since Panama’s 2017 diplomatic recognition of China over Taiwan, Beijing has expanded its regional presence, investing heavily in infrastructure projects near the canal.

MNA