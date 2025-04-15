Iran, Tajikistan stress enhancing defense cooperation

During a meeting held in Tehran, Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Defense Minister of Tajikistan Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda stressed the need to develop defense relations and cooperation in combating terrorism and enhance regional security.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh pointed to the commonalities between the two countries in various fields, including linguistic, cultural, religious, historical, and civilizational areas, adding that Iran attaches great importance to its relations with the Republic of Tajikistan.

He further stated that Islamic Republic of Iran's view of the Republic of Tajikistan has been strategic and based on mutual respect, adding that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has placed special emphasis on enhancing relations with Tajikistan in all areas.

Tajik defense minister, for his part, pointed to the ample social, cultural, historical and religious commonalities between the two countries, stating that Iran and Tajikistan have high potentials to enhance their cooperation in all fields.

