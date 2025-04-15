  1. World
US softens position on Iranian uranium enrichment: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – US special envoy Steve Witkoff has said that Iranian uranium enrichment can continue despite the earlier request that called for dismantling the Iranian nuclear program.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the Trump administration is prepared to agree that Iran could enrich uranium at a low level if it is subject to stringent verification, a significant shift from the White House’s initial demand that Tehran’s nuclear program be dismantled.

The position, if adopted during talks that are to resume Saturday following an initial meeting last weekend, would leave Iran with a toehold on a nuclear program and put the US at odds with Israel’s goals on the question, Wall Street Journal reported.

In an interview with FOX News, Witkoff did not mention a demand to fully dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, as other US officials have, saying only that Iran does not need to enrich uranium past 3.67% to run a civilian program.

MNA

