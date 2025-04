A large crows attended the "I hold on to my promise towards Palestine" held in the holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom in support of the oppressed people of Gaza where the demonstrators renewed their allegiance to the Imam of the Age (Imam Mahdi) on Tuesday evening.

Similar rallies were held in other cities in Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstrators called for the liberation of the defenseless people of Gaza and the destruction of the child-killing Zionist regime.

