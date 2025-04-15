Iran, Tajikistan defense ministers meet in Tehran (+VIDEO)

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, hosted Emomali Sobirzoda, the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan, in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

This visit marks the first official trip and meeting of the Tajik defense minister since the establishment of President Pezeshkian's administration.

During the meeting, Minister Nasirzadeh stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and strengthening political, security, and economic relations between the two countries.

MP/6435416