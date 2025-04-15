  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2025, 9:11 AM

To strengthen ties;

Iran, Tajikistan defense ministers meet in Tehran (+VIDEO)

Iran, Tajikistan defense ministers meet in Tehran (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Defense Minister hosted his Tajik counterpart in Tehran on his first official visit since the formation of Iran’s 14th administration.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, hosted Emomali Sobirzoda, the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan, in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

This visit marks the first official trip and meeting of the Tajik defense minister since the establishment of President Pezeshkian's administration.

During the meeting, Minister Nasirzadeh stressed the importance of expanding cooperation and strengthening political, security, and economic relations between the two countries.

MP/6435416

News ID 230590

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News