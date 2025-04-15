https://en.mehrnews.com/news/230621/ Apr 15, 2025, 4:32 PM News ID 230621 Video Video Apr 15, 2025, 4:32 PM FREE PALESTINE flag removed from Bernie Sanders' rally TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Cops forcibly removed a FREE PALESTINE flag from Bernie Sanders' rally in the United States. Download 6 MB News ID 230621 کپی شد Related News Tehran University’s students hold rally in support for Gaza University students stage pro-Palestine gathering Iran demands France explain arrest of pro-Palestine national Tags Bernie Sanders pro-Palestine Protest Rally Palestine USA
Your Comment