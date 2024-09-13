Resistance fronts ready to execute joint op. against Israel

Abu Alaa al-Walae, the secretary-general of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades in the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq, made the remarks in a television interview on Thursday.

“I am proud to be the first to announce my support for Yemen from Iraq at the beginning of the aggression against Yemen,” he said.

"I volunteer as a soldier under the leadership of brother [Yemen's Ansarullah leader] Sayyed Abdel-Malik al-Houthi."

The secretary-general praised the “steadfastness of the people of Gaza,” calling it legendary, according to PressTV.

“October 7 was a new chapter in the battle, and a great achievement was made. The world before the Al-Aqsa Flood is not the same as the world after it; everything has changed,” he stated.

Palestinian Resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“The goals of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle will be achieved, God willing, from breaking the siege to releasing prisoners, leading to the restoration of the state,” al-Walae said.

“We salute the steadfastness in Gaza, and the news we hear from the joint operations room confirms that the morale of the fighters is high,” he stated.

The Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades said Lebanese Hezbollah’s operations led to “the displacement of settlers from northern Palestine, and until now they have not returned.”

He revealed that the Americans “admitted that without US intervention, Israel would have fallen.”

“When the Americans intervened directly, we also intervened directly. The operations began in several stages, and the first stage was bombing US bases. The strikes were effective, and we managed to disable several bases,” he stated.

“The capabilities of the Axis are beyond the enemy’s expectations,” he said.

He noted that the second stage of military operations was bombing within the occupied territories, and then the third stage moved towards joint operations with Yemen.

“The joint operations between Yemen and Iraq were astonishing for the enemy, and they expressed concern,” he said.

The official said that the Resistance officials “are moving toward a fourth stage, which involves coordinating actions across multiple fronts and conducting joint operations in more than one area.”

Al-Walae praised his martyred comrades, top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a US drone strike in 2020.

“Everything decreases except the blood of the martyrs, it only increases,” said al-Walae.

“There will be a new phase with coordination between several fronts for executing operations,” he stated.

“In the coming days, we will witness joint military operations,” he revealed.

Al-Walae said that the relationship between Iraq and Palestine is historical.

“In Jenin, Iraqis fought a historic battle, and if it were not for the withdrawal order, the Iraqi army would have killed 1,000 Israelis.”

“We have a cemetery in Jenin for the Iraqi martyrs,” he said.

The Resistance official said the Americans are “liars and deceptive.”

“In their alleged statement about withdrawal, they want to remove Iraq from the unity of the fields,” he said.

“Our support operations against the Zionist entity will not stop despite the distance. As for the Americans, we believe they are liars and occupy Iraq's skies, and many operations are intercepted by American defenses,” he said.

“My greetings to all the brothers in Yemen, and the weekly million-man gatherings every Friday bring joy,” he concluded.

SD/