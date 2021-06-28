Iraqi NSC holds extraordinary meeting on recent US airstrikes

Accordingly, Iraqi National Security Council held an emergency meeting, headed by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss the consequences of US bombing of positions on Iraqi-Syrian border and terrorist attacks on power plants and transmission towers, Al Sumaria News reported.

While strongly condemning US airstrikes on a position near Iraqi-Syrian border, Iraqi National Security Council emphasized that the attack is a gross and clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty, contrary to all international law and norms.

In continuation, the Iraqi National Security Council embarked on reviewing all available legal remedies to prevent a recurrence of such attacks that violate Iraqi airspace and territory as well as conducting extensive investigations into the circumstances of the incident and also trying to prevent a recurrence of the attack in future.

The Iraqi government has taken giant steps and strengthened its steps to pursue a policy of calm and dialogue as a way to prevent escalation of conflict and to achieve security and stability in Iraq and the region.

The Iraqi National Security Council stressed that government has held regular meetings and talks with the US side, and that these talks have reached advanced stages in terms of discussing the logistical details for withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, the details of which will be announced soon.

