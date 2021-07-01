Hezbollah reportedly shoots down four Israeli drones

Some Arab news sources reported on Thursday morning the shooting down of several UAVs belonging to the Zionist army over Lebanon.

"[Hezbollah forces] fired at Israeli drones from Beirut," the Saberin News Telegram channel quoted sources close to the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement as saying in a breaking news item.

According to the report, Hezbollah sources reported that the movement's forces got engaged in a fight with four Israeli drones flying from the sea towards the Madhi neighborhood in Beirut and shot them down.

No more details of this news have been published yet.

The UN peacekeeping forces based in Lebanon have recently stated that the Zionist regime has repeatedly violated Lebanese airspace in negligence of the UN resolutions. According to the statements, the Israeli enemy has used drones in 95% of the cases of violations.

KI/FNA14000410000019