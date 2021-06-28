Russia successfully test-launches latest ICBM: report

The latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos) was successfully test-launched from the Russian Defense Ministry’s 1st state testing spaceport, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Monday.

"In mid-June, the latest unique ballistic missile developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport," the source said.

As was reported earlier, the Moscow Institute of thermal Technology has started developing the sophisticated Kedr silo-based and mobile ICBM modifications as part of the effort of upgrading Russia’s strategic armaments. The R&D work on the latest ICBM will begin at the turn of 2023-2024.

The TASS report added that the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology has developed Russia’s Topol, Topol-M, Yars and Bulava ICBMs. On May 13, the Institute led by Chief Designer Yuri Solomonov celebrated its 75th anniversary.

KI/PR