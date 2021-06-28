  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2021, 3:02 PM

Russia successfully test-launches latest ICBM: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Russia has successfully test-launched the latest intercontinental ballistic missile which was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos).

The latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos) was successfully test-launched from the Russian Defense Ministry’s 1st state testing spaceport, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Monday.

"In mid-June, the latest unique ballistic missile developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport," the source said.

As was reported earlier, the Moscow Institute of thermal Technology has started developing the sophisticated Kedr silo-based and mobile ICBM modifications as part of the effort of upgrading Russia’s strategic armaments. The R&D work on the latest ICBM will begin at the turn of 2023-2024.

The TASS report added that the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology has developed Russia’s Topol, Topol-M, Yars and Bulava ICBMs. On May 13, the Institute led by Chief Designer Yuri Solomonov celebrated its 75th anniversary.

