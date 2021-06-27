Presence of US troops in Syria 'illegal': Mekdad

What is clear is that the US military presence in Syria is illegal and must end as soon as possible. Syria can no longer tolerate the continued presence of the Americans in its territory, said Faisal Mekdad.

The United States has not and does not care about the Syrian people and their economy, he said, adding that the United States' insistence on not lifting economic pressure on Syria and as well as continuing its economic sanctions are shown that the situation of people is not important for them.

The Syrian foreign minister noted that Western countries have followed the same American policy towards Syria, adding that Westerners support terrorist elements such as the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIL.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia, saying that Damascus trusts Russia and believes that President Putin has briefed his US counterpart on what Washington should do to end its presence in Syria.

