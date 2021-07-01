  1. Technology
Jul 1, 2021

SpaceX launches 88 satellites into orbit

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – SpaceX successfully launched an ambitious rideshare mission Wednesday (June 30) as one of its veteran boosters hoisted 88 small satellites into orbit before landing back on Earth.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off into a cloudy afternoon sky at 3:11 p.m. EST (1511 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station here in Florida, following a 24-hour delay due to a range violation caused by a wayward plane in the restricted airspace around the launch site. 

Originally slated to blast off last Friday afternoon (June 25), the complex Transporter-2 mission was delayed a few days to allow for more prelaunch checkouts. And then another 24-hours due to a range violation. SpaceX was just seconds away from launching one of its used Falcon 9 rockets packed with small satellites when the plane entered the safety zone, prompting the teams to scrub Tuesday's launch attempt. 

