China, Russia to extend Treaty of Good-neighborliness

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday three days ahead of the centennial of the Communist Party of China and upon the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

China-Russia cooperation injects positive momentum to the international community when the world is undergoing profound changes and humanity is encountering multiple crises in development. China-Russia cooperation sets an example for a new type of international relations, the Chinese President noted.

The treaty aligns with both countries' fundamental interests, echoes the themes of the times for peace and development, and is a vivid example of building a new type of international relations and community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Xi and Putin’s video meeting shows the two countries’ resolution to deepen bilateral ties and work together to safeguard global strategic stability, according to Chinese experts.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 1 said that the treaty has shaped a new type of major power relationship between China and Russia in the past 20 years.



“The two sides have always taken mutual support as the fundamental way to get along with each other, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation as the core principle of cooperation, China-Russia friendship as the most precious thing to be passed on from generation to generation, and safeguarding peace as their unshirkable international responsibility,” Wang said.

