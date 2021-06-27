NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization: Russian Spox

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year.

"We understand very well that these drills have two global goals. The first one is endless destabilization along the Russian border. This is a provocation for the sake of a provocation, they are trying to get a response. And there needs to be a response, because this is a sovereign state, a sovereign border. To constantly make this response come off as aggressive actions is provocative activity," she said on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel., according to TASS.

"The second [goal] is to transport various types of equipment and arms to Ukrainian territory and leave them there," Zakharova added, noting that these actions violate the existing agreements.

KI/PR