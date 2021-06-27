Iran-Russia agreement on peaceful use of outer space

According to a statement by the Iranian government website n Saturday afternoon, Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri forwarded the agreement between Iran and Russia on peaceful use the outer space to be implemented by the relevant Iranian bodies on Sunday afternoon.

It is noteworthy that the cabinet of President Rouhani in its meeting on July 23rd issued a permit to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to negotiate or reach a temporary agreement or sign an agreement between the governments of Iran and Russia on cooperation in the use and exploitation of outer space for peaceful purposes and follow up on its legal stages until its final approval.

