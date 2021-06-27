JCPOA parties need to take tough decisions to revive deal

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who heads Iran delegation at the Vienna talks made the remarks after his meeting with the lawmakers at the National Security and Foreign policy Committee of the Parliament on Sunday while speaking to the Khaneyeh Mellat website.

Araghchi said that "So far, 6 rounds of negotiations have been held with the P 4 + 1 and we have almost reached the final stages."

He noted that there are a number of issues remaining to be decided upon by JCPOA parties while there have enough negotiations on them in the Vienna talks so far.

The top negotiator further said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran has already made its tough decisions," explaining that "When the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and Iran decided to stay in the deal, it was Iran's big and difficult decision that led to the preservation of the JCPOA until now."

He said, "Now it is the other party's turn to decide and reach a conclusion on the JCPOA revival based on the negotiations we have had."

"It is time for all JCPOA parties to decide, and the other countries that are parties to the deal must make their tough decisions," Araghchi further stressed.

