Progress of Iran’s nuclear program obstacle to revive JCPOA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the continued spin of Iran's advanced centrifuges at high and higher levels will make it more difficult to return to the parameters of JCPOA’s initial deal.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Times on Sat., US Secretary of State claimed that after six rounds of nuclear talks in Vienna and no agreement reached on reviving JCPOA, progress of Iran's nuclear program could be considered an insurmountable obstacle (in continuation of path of dialogue).

“If this continues and they (Iran) continue to spin advanced centrifuges at high and higher levels, we get to the point where it will be practically very difficult to return to the parameters of initial nuclear deal,” he said.

Turning to the timing of Washington’s possible withdrawal from JCPOA revival talks, Blinken said, “I cannot set an exact date (for this possible decision), but it is getting closer.”

