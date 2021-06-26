US not to lift all Trump-imposed sanctions on Iran: Malley

Speaking to NPR and in response to a question of what Tehran wants from the administration that is hard for the United States to give up, Malley said, "Well, what they've asked for - in principle, they've said they want all of the sanctions that President Trump's administration reimposed or imposed since 2018 to be lifted. And that's a lot. And we've said we're prepared to remove those that we think we need to remove to be back in compliance with the JCPOA. But we're not going to lift all of the sanctions that the Trump administration imposed."

"We're not desperate for a deal any more than we believe Iran is desperate for a deal. But we would walk away if the deal that Iran is prepared to accept is not one that we feel meets our bottom-line interests," he said in response to a question whether the United States prepared to walk away, despite its desire to return to the JCPOA.

Earlier, a US media quotes informed sources as saying that the United States considers many of the sanctions imposed on Iran during Donald Trump's presidency legal.

The United States is unwilling to lift all sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump on Iran to return to the JCPOA, Politico quoted informed sources as saying.

