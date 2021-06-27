New round of Vienna talks no sooner than next weekend

"Don’t expect #IranTalks round 7 to start before next weekend at earliest," Laurence Norman posted on his Twitter account.

The WSJ reporter in Brussels had also reported earlier on the previous round of the Vienna talks, "Also don’t believe it’s possible to overaestimate how absolutely little progress was made in Round 6. Less even than I thought a few days ago."

This is while no exact date has been announced yet for the next round of talks.

Russia's envoy in the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, recently tweeted that the chances of success of Vienna talks seventh round was high but he said that it was impossible to say that for sure.

KI